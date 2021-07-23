IDE Group (LON:IDE) Price Target Raised to GBX 260 at Canaccord Genuity

IDE Group (LON:IDE) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of IDE opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67. The company has a market cap of £4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.43. IDE Group has a one year low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 3.45 ($0.05).
About IDE Group
