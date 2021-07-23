IDE Group (LON:IDE) Price Target Raised to GBX 260 at Canaccord Genuity

IDE Group (LON:IDE) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IDE opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67. The company has a market cap of £4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.43. IDE Group has a one year low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

About IDE Group

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact center, and unified communication; network and connectivity services, including MPLS network, cloud connectivity, LAN/WAN, and wireless services; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

