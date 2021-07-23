Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Monday.

IDEA opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.94. Ideagen has a 52-week low of GBX 167.50 ($2.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The stock has a market cap of £656.00 million and a PE ratio of 1,311.50.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

