Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) Insider Sells £487,500 in Stock

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) insider Emma Hayes sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £487,500 ($636,921.87).

IDEA traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 268 ($3.50). The company had a trading volume of 504,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,102. The stock has a market capitalization of £676.18 million and a P/E ratio of 1,300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Ideagen plc has a one year low of GBX 167.50 ($2.19) and a one year high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.94.

Get Ideagen alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. This is a positive change from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Ideagen’s payout ratio is 1.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDEA. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Ideagen in a report on Thursday.

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.