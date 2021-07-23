Idena Market Capitalization Achieves $4.58 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $36,431.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.0996 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00103617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00141639 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00023175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002413 BTC.

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 71,569,619 coins and its circulating supply is 45,925,797 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

