IDEX (IDEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.12 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $24.93 million and $24.12 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.04 or 0.00862521 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,310,723 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

