IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2021 guidance at 7.880-8.180 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $7.88-8.18 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $683.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $683.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $602.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.40.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

