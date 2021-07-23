IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $500.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after buying an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $683.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $602.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $683.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

