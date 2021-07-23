IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,133 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 3.5% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 3.41% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $1,424,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $10.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $693.67. 3,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,103. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $683.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.40.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.