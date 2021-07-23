IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,174.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $683.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $683.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $602.50.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.