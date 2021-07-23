IG Gold (IGG) Market Cap Achieves $4.19 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $11,066.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001803 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.