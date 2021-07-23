IG Group (LON:IGG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

IGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on IG Group from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IG Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,029.25 ($13.45).

IG Group stock opened at GBX 871 ($11.38) on Thursday. IG Group has a 52-week low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 858.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

