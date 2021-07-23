IG Group (LON:IGG) Given New GBX 1,185 Price Target at Barclays

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IG Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,029.25 ($13.45).

LON IGG traded up GBX 8.25 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 866.75 ($11.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.45. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 858.13. The company has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

