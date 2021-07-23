IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) has been given a C$52.00 price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.75.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

TSE IGM traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,011. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$28.88 and a 1 year high of C$45.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.0600001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.