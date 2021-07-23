Ignition Price Down 35% This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $44,245.43 and approximately $16.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignition has traded 35% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,206.03 or 0.99948511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00033931 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00050914 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000771 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009536 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,452,184 coins and its circulating supply is 1,439,011 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

