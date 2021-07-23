Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY21 guidance at $8.20-8.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITW stock opened at $227.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $182.42 and a one year high of $242.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.47.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

