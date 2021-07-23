Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,252 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of Illumina worth $53,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 47.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN opened at $486.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $444.39.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,737 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

