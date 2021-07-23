Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,252 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of Illumina worth $53,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 47.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ILMN opened at $486.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $444.39.
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,737 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
