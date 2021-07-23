Illuvium (ILV) Market Cap Tops $84.61 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $133.29 or 0.00397945 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $84.61 million and $9.51 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Illuvium has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00104508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00140315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,664.51 or 1.00510824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,776 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

