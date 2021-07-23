imbrex (REX) Market Capitalization Hits $61,992.02

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. imbrex has a market cap of $61,992.02 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

imbrex Profile

REX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

