Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Immunovant worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

