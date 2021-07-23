Imperial Oil (IMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, analysts expect Imperial Oil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.98. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

