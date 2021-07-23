Imperial Oil (IMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion.

IMO stock opened at C$34.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.49. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.26%.

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.69.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

