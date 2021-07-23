IMV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,180 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,591% compared to the average daily volume of 81 call options.

IMV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,535,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%. On average, research analysts expect that IMV will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMV. Raymond James cut their price objective on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMV in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

