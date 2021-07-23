IMV (TSE:IMV) Trading Up 7.4%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.89. Approximately 268,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 128,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMV shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.66. The stock has a market cap of C$172.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.481383 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

