Incent Price Reaches $0.0157 on Top Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Incent has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Incent has a total market cap of $722,257.43 and $18.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00103380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00141474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,423.03 or 1.00082818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

