indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Up 2.9%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 3,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,025,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

INDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 0.17.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

