Indorse Token (IND) Price Reaches $0.0112 on Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $418,272.96 and $334.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00048909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.26 or 0.00865905 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

IND is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

