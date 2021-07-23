Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.49

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and traded as high as $4.57. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 598 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISMAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $905.77 million during the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

