Infinera Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,045 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,158% compared to the average daily volume of 560 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 329.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 221,844 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 66.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 232,039 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

