Ink Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $422,240.92 and approximately $102.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00104837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00139946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,701.19 or 1.00310260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

