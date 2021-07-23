Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Shares Up 0.3%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.82. 78 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

