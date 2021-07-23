Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.75

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.75 and last traded at $71.71, with a volume of 1378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.83.

A number of research firms have commented on INGN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.37.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,298.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,087 shares of company stock valued at $39,890,631 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

