Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.90

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.90 and traded as high as C$9.93. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.87, with a volume of 67,356 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INO.UN. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$320.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41.

In other news, Director Vesal Michael Missaghie sold 13,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$130,335.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,165,388.97. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $270,765.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

