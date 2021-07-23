Insider Buying: Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Purchases 1,900 Shares of Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $54,435.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Air T alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,485 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $68,486.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,197 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,362.41.

On Thursday, July 15th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,810 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $69,912.80.

On Monday, July 12th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 690 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,449.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 400 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,728.00.

NASDAQ:AIRT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151. Air T, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 1.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of Air T worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.