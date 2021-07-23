Insider Buying: Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Director Kevin Cameron Drover bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$805,504.50.

Shares of CVE:AUN traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$0.80. The company had a trading volume of 164,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,218. The company has a quick ratio of 25.37, a current ratio of 25.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. Aurcana Silver Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.00 million and a P/E ratio of -9.41.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Aurcana Silver in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.14 price objective on the stock.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.