Insider Buying: British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) Insider Buys 1,045 Shares of Stock

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) insider Rupert Cook bought 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £773.30 ($1,010.32).

LON:BSV traded up GBX 0.71 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 70.21 ($0.92). 589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,919. The company has a market capitalization of £101.69 million and a PE ratio of 4.56. British Smaller Companies VCT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 72.70 ($0.95). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.74.

Get British Smaller Companies VCT alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. British Smaller Companies VCT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.