Insider Buying: Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA) Insider Buys 400,000 Shares of Stock

Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA) insider Timothy Hogan purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

About Krakatoa Resources

Krakatoa Resources Limited acquires and develops resource based projects in Western Australia. It focuses on exploring gold, copper, and rare earth metals. The company holds interests in the Belgravia Project that covers an area of 80km2 located in the Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales; Turon Project, which covers an area of 120km2 located in the Hill End Synclinorial Zone, New South Wales; the Rand Project that covers an area of 580km2 located in New South Wales; and the Mt Clere Rare Earth project covering an area of 1,153km2 located in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.

