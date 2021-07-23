Insider Buying: Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Insider Purchases 600,000 Shares of Stock

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) insider Philip Amery purchased 600,000 shares of Metgasco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,800.00 ($9,857.14).

Philip Amery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philip Amery bought 1,019,576 shares of Metgasco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,528.55 ($19,663.25).

On Monday, May 31st, Philip Amery bought 515,119 shares of Metgasco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,908.21 ($9,934.44).

On Friday, May 14th, Philip Amery bought 738,300 shares of Metgasco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,457.50 ($13,183.93).

About Metgasco

Metgasco Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It also invests in and develops associated energy infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

