Insider Selling: Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Sells 3,541 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $159,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.57. 29,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,444. The stock has a market cap of $741.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $45.48.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Atlanticus by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

