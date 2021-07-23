Insider Selling: AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) VP Sells 1,935 Shares of Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 113,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,570. The firm has a market cap of $813.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter worth $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter worth $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 53.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter worth $215,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

