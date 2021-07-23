Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells 4,062 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Graham Luce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Graham Luce sold 100 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $4,944.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Graham Luce sold 114 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $5,343.18.

On Monday, May 10th, Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $178,182.00.

BJ stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73,057 shares in the last quarter.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

