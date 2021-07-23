Insider Selling: Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$8,700.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,400 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total transaction of C$12,460.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total transaction of C$8,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Robert Finbow sold 10,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 3,500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, John Robert Finbow sold 500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total transaction of C$4,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00.

Shares of CVE BLN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.86. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

BLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.