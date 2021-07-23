Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $680,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 120,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.39. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

