Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells 1,061,466 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Michael Linse sold 1,061,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $24,944,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $160,544,950.00.

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.56. 9,626,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,781. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

