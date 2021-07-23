Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CTO Sells 1,369 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,770.00, for a total value of $2,423,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,679,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CMG traded up $32.52 on Friday, hitting $1,830.92. The company had a trading volume of 424,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,777. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,094.93 and a 52-week high of $1,833.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,454.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,723.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

