Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Sells 1,136 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $32.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,830.92. 424,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,777. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,094.93 and a one year high of $1,833.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,454.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 72.3% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,723.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

