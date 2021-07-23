Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $276,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $162,937.50.

Ciena stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. 43,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3,705.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

