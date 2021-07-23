Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $243,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $238,050.00.

On Friday, May 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $242,280.00.

MSP traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 174,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 76.60. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.89.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at $3,071,348,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at $65,029,000. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in Datto in the first quarter valued at $49,480,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto during the first quarter valued at about $32,867,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto during the first quarter valued at about $14,997,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

