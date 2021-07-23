Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Sells 21,675 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shalom Meckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $34,029,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00.

DKNG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. 7,025,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,940,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DraftKings by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,966,000 after acquiring an additional 222,564 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 118,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

