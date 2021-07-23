Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $248.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $254.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

