Insider Selling: Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) CTO Sells 4,446 Shares of Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MLHR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,497. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MLHR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,738 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 779,067 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,149,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,318,000 after purchasing an additional 76,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.